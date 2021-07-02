Williams is in the starting lineup for Game 5 against Milwaukee.

Williams will be making his second straight start in the absence of Trae Young (foot) for Thursday's Game 5 in Milwaukee. The 6-1 guard thrived in the new role during Game 4 when he put up 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes. He should continue to be the primary ball-handler and one of the go-to scorers alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Hueter while Young remains sidelined.