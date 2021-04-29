Williams scored 10 points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 127-83 loss to the 76ers.

Williams tied Clint Capela for a team-high eight boards, but there weren't many other positives to be found. Had it not been for his six successful free throws, Williams' night could have been much more forgettable. Still, it was a decent return after he missed a game to illness. Williams has now scored in double figures in each of his last five games.