Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes per game over the Hawks' last three contests.

The Hawks have been without Trae Young (ankle) for their last two games, with Williams putting up 13 and 15 points in wins over the Heat and Bucks during that span. Young appears unlikely to make it back at any point during the Hawks' upcoming four-game week, so Williams and Brandon Goodwin should both be in line for expanded profiles out of the backcourt. Williams looks like a decent streaming option in weekly leagues for fantasy managers looking for aid in points, three-pointers, assists and free-throw percentage.