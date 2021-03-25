Williams, along with two second-round picks and cash, was traded to the Hawks for Rajon Rondo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams has seen his minutes decline to 21.9 per game this season -- his lowest mark since his second year in the league (2006-07). In joining the Hawks, he could play backup point guard and third shooting guard behind Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. His fantasy value probably won't change significantly.