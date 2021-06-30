Williams recorded 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

Williams got the start at point guard and looked impressive, as he delivered his best scoring performance since April 20 when he scored 22 points against the Magic. This was just the second time Williams scored in double digits during the current playoff run, though, and the availability of Trae Young (ankle) for Game 5 will be pivotal to determine what kind of role Williams will have going forward. If Young is out, then the veteran will probably remain in the starting lineup but if Young returns, then Williams will head back to the bench.