Williams (illness) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

As expected, the veteran will be available after a minor, non-COVID-19 illness kept him out of Monday night's loss to Detroit. With Trae Young (ankle) out, Kevin Huerter (shoulder) doubtful and Brandon Goodwin (ankle) questionable, Williams could be set for a decent bump in minutes Wednesday night.