Williams is not planning to retire and will be "proactive in talking to teams during free agency," per his agent Wallace Prather, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 17-year veteran's days as one of the league's best sixth men may be in the rear-view, but Williams still believes he has plenty to offer. He appeared in 56 games for the Hawks last season but saw only 14.3 minutes per game -- his fewest in any season since 2006-07. At this stage in his career, Williams may have trouble securing a larger role, but he'll likely draw plenty of interest on the open market as a veteran scoring option off the bench.