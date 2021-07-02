Williams notched 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks.

Williams got a second straight start with Trae Young (foot) sidelined and while he cleared the 15-point mark for the second game in a row, it's also worth mentioning he turned the ball over a whopping six times. Williams' role for Game 6 remains up in the air and his usage will be strictly tied to Young's availability, but he has already proven to be an effective scorer and ball-handler if the star floor general ends up being out once again.