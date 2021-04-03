Williams posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-103 win over the Pelicans.

The 34-year-old bounced back from a dreadful seven-point performance last Thursday to record one of his best all-around performances of the season. Williams saw a boost in playing time with Trae Young (knee) out with a sore knee, so don't read too much into Friday's 30 minutes. Still, the 16-year guard should be a reliable source of points along with low-end assists and three-pointers for the fifth-seed Hawks the rest of the way.