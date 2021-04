Williams managed 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-96 win over the Magic.

Williams' 22 points were his highest mark since joining the Hawks and his highest mark overall since he scored 30 points in a start on Valentine's Day. He's provided a spark off the bench for the Hawks, and Tuesday's performance broke a three-game single-digit scoring stretch.