Williams ended with five points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Outside of some rare offensive outbursts, Williams is simply not the offensive threat he once was, highlighted by what was yet another underwhelming performance. The Hawks could certainly use his scoring right about now and if Trae Young (ankle) is ruled out of Game 4, Williams might just get a chance to redeem himself on the biggest stage. That said, Young is typically not one to sit out unless absolutely necessary and so we shouldn't be jumping to conclusions just yet.