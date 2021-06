Williams will start Tuesday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Trae Young (foot) sidelined, Williams will be handed the keys at point guard. In his 15 playoff appearances this season, the veteran has averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. He figures to see a significant uptick in workload for Game 4.