Williams posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists and a rebound across 29 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Hornets.

Williams is no stranger to logging significant minutes in a reserve role, as the veteran has made a living as one of the best sixth-men in the game. It appears that he's continuing that trend in his return to Atlanta. Since joining the Hawks, Williams has averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds across six games. His total on Sunday will give those numbers a boost.