Dort recorded 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Canada's 97-92 win over Argentina in Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 27-year-old will begin a new chapter in 2026-27 after being traded from Oklahoma City to Atlanta during the offseason. Dort averaged just 8.3 points per game last season, and he'll join a deep Hawks perimeter rotation that also features Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum and Buddy Hield. His defense should earn him consistent playing time, but the competition for shots figures to limit his fantasy ceiling.