Hawks' Luguentz Dort: Traded to Atlanta

The Thunder traded Dort to the Hawks on Sunday in exchange for three second-round picks as part of a three-team deal with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Thunder picked up the defensive-minded swingman's $17.7 million team option in June but are now flipping him for draft capital. The Hawks will receive Dort and Ryan Nembhard (illness), while the Mavericks acquire 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Dort's production took a fairly significant hit in 2025-26, during which he averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field in 26.8 minutes per game across 69 regular-season appearances. He figures to play significant minutes thanks to his defensive prowess, though he could come off the bench behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels.