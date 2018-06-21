Hawks' Luka Doncic: Drafted No. 3 overall
Doncic was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick and then traded to the Mavericks in Thursday's draft.
Doncic is one of the most highly touted European players in recent memory after an impressive career with Real Madrid. He's coming off of an MVP and championship season that saw him record 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that a deal is in place to send Doncic to Dallas in the near future. If he does indeed head to Dallas he'll be expected to start at shooting guard alongside the team's first-round pick from last year, Dennis Smith.
