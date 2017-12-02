Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Available Saturday
Babbitt (back) is available to play during Saturday's game against the Nets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Babbitt started the team's most recent game coming off a back injury, though played just 18 minutes. He was listed as probable coming into Saturday's game likely as a precautionary measure and will ultimately play as expected.
