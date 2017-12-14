Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Cleared to play Thursday
Babbitt (back) is available to play during Thursday's game against the Pistons, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
As expected, Babbitt will be available to play Thursday after originally coming into the contest listed as probable. He's averaged 18.1 mintes over the past seven games, though could see a reduction in workload with John Collins (shoulder) back.
