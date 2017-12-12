Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Cleared to play Tuesday
Babbitt (back) will play during Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Babbitt has landed on the injury report over each of the past six games, but has ended up playing. Over that stretch, he's averaging 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per contest.
