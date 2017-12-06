Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Cleared to play Wednesday

Babbitt (back) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic.

Babbitt, who continues to nurse a sore lower back, was probable heading into the contest, so his availability isn't too surprising. Over the past three tilts, he's averaged 10.3 points across 18.3 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories