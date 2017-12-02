Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Coming off bench Saturday
Babbitt (back) will come off the pine for Saturday's matchup against the Nets, Annie Finberg of the Hawks' official website reports.
With Ersan Ilyasova seemingly back to full health, coach Mike Budenholzer has opted to send him back into the starting five, resulting in Babbitt coming off the bench. He may still see significant run, however, as the Hawks are dealing with a trio of frontcourt injuries.
