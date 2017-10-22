Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Doesn't score Sunday

Babbitt collected zero points (0-1 Fg, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across six minutes during Sunday's game against the Nets.

Babbitt signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in August after spending last season with the Heat where he started in 55 games. Since the Hawks traded for Marco Belinelli and drafted John Collins this offseason, the 28-year-old will likely continue to be at the end of the bench going forward.