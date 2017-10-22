Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Doesn't score Sunday
Babbitt collected zero points (0-1 Fg, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across six minutes during Sunday's game against the Nets.
Babbitt signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in August after spending last season with the Heat where he started in 55 games. Since the Hawks traded for Marco Belinelli and drafted John Collins this offseason, the 28-year-old will likely continue to be at the end of the bench going forward.
More News
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Heads to Atlanta on one-year deal•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Only available in emergency Wednesday•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Likely out for Monday's contest•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Questionable Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Out again Saturday•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Won't play Friday vs. Raptors•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...