Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Drops 16 points in 25 minutes Wednesday

Babbitt finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the 76ers.

Coming into Wednesday's game, Babbitt was posting 3.7 points across 11.9 minutes per game, making his impressive outing against the 76ers unexpected. It's unclear if this will be the start of more playing time for the eighth-year man out of Nevada, but he's historically been somewhat of an afterthought in most places he's played. Babbit has never averaged more than 18.0 minutes and 7.0 points per game and never eclipsed more than 68 games played in any given year.