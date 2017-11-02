Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Drops 16 points in 25 minutes Wednesday
Babbitt finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the 76ers.
Coming into Wednesday's game, Babbitt was posting 3.7 points across 11.9 minutes per game, making his impressive outing against the 76ers unexpected. It's unclear if this will be the start of more playing time for the eighth-year man out of Nevada, but he's historically been somewhat of an afterthought in most places he's played. Babbit has never averaged more than 18.0 minutes and 7.0 points per game and never eclipsed more than 68 games played in any given year.
More News
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Doesn't score Sunday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Heads to Atlanta on one-year deal•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Only available in emergency Wednesday•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Likely out for Monday's contest•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Questionable Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Heat's Luke Babbitt: Out again Saturday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.