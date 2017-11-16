Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Exits Wednesday's game with back spasms
Babbitt is dealing with back spasms and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Despite the return of Ersan Ilyasova (knee), Babbitt picked up yet another start at power forward Wednesday, but had his night cut short after just 11 minutes because of back spasms. He finished the game posting 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one block, while knocking down an impressive 75 percent of his three-point attempts. Babbitt will likely be reevaluated after the game, but for now, he can tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics.
