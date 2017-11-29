Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Goes through practice Wednesday

Babbitt (back) went through a full practice Wednesday, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

After missing the last three games with back spasms, Babbitt indicated earlier this week that he was hopeful to return for Thursday's matchup with the Cavaliers. The fact that he practiced Wednesday is certainly a step in the right direction and if all feels well following the increase in activity, there's a decent chance Babbitt is back on the floor. Still, Babbitt has yet to officially be cleared, so consider him questionable for the time being. A return from Babbitt would likely cut into John Collins' minutes.