Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Hopeful to play Thursday
Babbitt (back) is hopeful to play in Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Babbitt has missed the last three games with back spasms, but appears to be progressing well and could be on the brink of a return. He's hopeful to take the floor Thursday, though he'll likely test the back out during morning shootaround to see if there's still some lingering discomfort. For now, consider Babbitt questionable for Thursday's contest.
