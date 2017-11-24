Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Out Friday vs. Knicks

Babbitt (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Babbitt will miss his second consecutive game due to a back issue. He sustained the injury in Monday's loss to the Clippers. Rookie John Collins replaced him at power forward in the starting lineup Wednesday, and will presumably be the favorite to do so again. Babbitt's next opportunity to return will be Saturday versus the Raptors.