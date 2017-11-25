Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Out Saturday vs. Raptors

Babbitt (back) will not play during Saturday's game against the Raptors, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Babbitt will miss his third straight game Saturday while nursing a back injury. In his stead, John Collins has been the main beneficiary, drawing two consecutive starts and posting 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in those contests.