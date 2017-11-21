Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Out Wednesday vs. Clippers
Babbitt (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Babbitt attempted to play through the injury Monday against the Spurs, but saw just seven minutes of action before being pulled because of some lingering discomfort. The Hawks are now planning on letting Babbitt rest a bit in order to allow the back to fully heal, so he'll sit out Wednesday, with the hope of taking the court for the team's next contest Friday against the Knicks. With Mike Muscala (ankle) also out, look for a heavy dose of Ersan Ilyasova and John Collins at power forward.
