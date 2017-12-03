Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable for Monday
Babbitt (back) is listed as probable for Monday's matchup with the Nets.
Babbitt has dealt with some back issues over the last few weeks, but it's not expected to limit him going into Monday's contest. If all goes as planned, Babbitt should be in the lineup Monday and with the likes of Mike Muscala (ankle), John Collins (shoulder) and Dewayne Dedmon (leg) all out, Babbitt will likely take on a very hefty workload.
