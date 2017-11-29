Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable for Thursday

Babbitt (back) is officially listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Babbitt sat out the last three games with back spasms, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so it's not entirely surprising that he's expected back on the court Thursday. It's unclear if Babbitt will re-enter the starting five or not, though either way, his expected return will mean less minutes for both John Collins and Ersan Ilyasova.

