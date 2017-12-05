Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable for Wednesday

Babbitt (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of Atland29.com reports.

Babbitt missed three games at the end of December with a sore lower back, but has returned to the lineup over the last three games, averaging 18.3 minutes over that span. He'll once again be placed on the injury report as a precautionary measure, but if all goes as planned, look for Babbitt to be on the court Wednesday. Babbitt should once again come off the bench behind Ersan Ilyasova at power forward, likely limiting him to minutes in the upper teens or low 20s.