Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable Monday vs. Spurs

Babbitt (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Babbitt dealt with some back spasms early last week, but has since played through them, most recently posting 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes Saturday against the Celtics. He'll be placed on the injury report once again ahead of Monday's contest, but it appears to be just precautionary and he should take the court as usual. Babbitt has remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Ersan Ilyasova, though that might be a situation to monitor considering Babbitt is dealing with an injury.