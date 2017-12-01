Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable Saturday vs. Nets
Babbitt (back) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Nets, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Babbitt, who had been nursing a back injury coming into Thursday's contest, drew the start but played just 18 minutes. The team will list him as probable for Saturday's game, as he may be experiencing discomfort following Thursday. More word on his status should emerge following the team's Saturday morning shootaround.
