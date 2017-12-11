Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable Tuesday

Babbitt is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Babbitt has been battling a minor back issue of late, but he's played in each of the last six games, and the probable designation is likely just precautionary. In Sunday's loss to the Knicks, Babbitt played 21 minutes and finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT) and three boards.