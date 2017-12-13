Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable Wednesday
Babbitt (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
All indications are that Babbitt will be available, as he's played in each of the last six contests without restriction. Nevertheless, the Hawks continue to list him as probable for each successive game.
