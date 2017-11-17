Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Questionable for Saturday

Babbitt (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Babbitt was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Kings with back spasms and did not return. Another update should come on the stretch four's health following shootaround Saturday morning, but in the event that he is unable to play, Ersan Ilyasova would likely re-enter the starting lineup and pick up additional minutes.