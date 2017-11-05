Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Scores season-high 17 points in start
Babbitt produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during a 117-115 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Babbitt took advantage of the start and heavy workload by totaling a season-high 17 points. He has played well over the last three games, with at least 12 points in each and an average of 3.3 three-pointers made per game during that span. While Ersan Ilyasova (knee) and Mike Muscala (ankle) are out, Babbitt will likely continue to take on a larger than normal role.
