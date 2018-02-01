Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Scores two points in Wednesday's loss
Babbit had two points (1-1 FG) in four minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the Hornets.
Babbit has been a healthy scratch in 13 of the last 20 games, seeing double-digit minutes just twice since mid-December after being somewhat of a fixture off the bench prior to that point. Given the team's depth of young talent along the wing, it should be no surprise if things remain the same going forward, as the last-placed Hawks are focused on developing guys for the future.
