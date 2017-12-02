Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Shines in reserve role with 20 points

Babbit contributed 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes in Saturday's 114-102 win over the Nets.

With Dewyane Dedmon (leg) and John Collins (shoulder) both sidelined, Babbitt came in off the bench and saw extended time in the frontcourt. Babbitt was recently battling a back injury himself and was potentially seeing more time post-recovery, but Ersan Ilyasova returned from injury sooner than expected, sliding Babbitt back to the pine. It will be interesting to see if any single player emerges as a waiver-wire star in the wake of these injuries but for now, Babbitt, Ilyasova and Miles Plumlee appear to be the candidates for such a designation.