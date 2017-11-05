Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Starting at power forward Sunday

Babbitt will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Hawks are set to be without both Ersan Ilyasova (knee) and Mike Muscala (ankle), which affords Babbitt the opportunity to jump into the starting lineup. Babbit has averaged just 15.0 minutes per game so far this season, so look for a significant bump in playing time with the move to the top unit. That being said, rookie John Collins is also expected to help cover the extra minutes, so the two will likely split the added time. Babbitt's entrance into the starting lineup could make him a potential punt-play for Sunday's DFS slate.