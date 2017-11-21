Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will not return Monday
Babbitt will not return to Monday's game against the Spurs due to a back injury, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Babbitt was listed as probable on the team's injury report heading into the evening, so it looks like he aggravated the injury. The Hawks deemed it a precautionary move, but his status for Wednesday's game against the Clippers is certainly up in the air.
More News
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Saturday vs. Celtics•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Exits Wednesday's game with back spasms•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Scores season-high 17 points in start•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.