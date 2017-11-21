Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will not return Monday

Babbitt will not return to Monday's game against the Spurs due to a back injury, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Babbitt was listed as probable on the team's injury report heading into the evening, so it looks like he aggravated the injury. The Hawks deemed it a precautionary move, but his status for Wednesday's game against the Clippers is certainly up in the air.

