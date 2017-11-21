Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Monday vs. Spurs
Babbitt (back) will play in Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Babbitt was dealing with some back spasms, but came into Monday with a probable designation, so he was always expected to play. It's unclear if Babbitt will remain in the starting lineup, however, so that will be something to monitor up until tip off. That said, Babbitt has averaged 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 25.0 minutes over the last five games, so he hasn't necessarily been an intriguing fantasy option even as a starter.
