Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Monday

Babbitt (back) has been cleared to play Monday against the Nets.

There was never much of a doubt that Babbitt would play, though he has been battling some minor back problems on-and-off over the last few weeks. The Nevada product will be available off the bench two nights after scoring a season-high 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3PT) in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.

