Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Monday
Babbitt (back) has been cleared to play Monday against the Nets.
There was never much of a doubt that Babbitt would play, though he has been battling some minor back problems on-and-off over the last few weeks. The Nevada product will be available off the bench two nights after scoring a season-high 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3PT) in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.
More News
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable for Monday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Shines in reserve role with 20 points•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Available Saturday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable Saturday vs. Nets•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will start at power forward Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...