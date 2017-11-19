Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Saturday vs. Celtics

Babbitt (back) will be in the starting lineup Saturday against the Celtics.

Babbitt exited Wednesday's win over the Kings with back spasms but will return to the starting lineup Saturday night. Look for Ersan Ilyasova to come off the bench in the contest but he could see additional action if the Hawks' decide to monitor Babbitt's minutes.

