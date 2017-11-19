Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Saturday vs. Celtics
Babbitt (back) will be in the starting lineup Saturday against the Celtics.
Babbitt exited Wednesday's win over the Kings with back spasms but will return to the starting lineup Saturday night. Look for Ersan Ilyasova to come off the bench in the contest but he could see additional action if the Hawks' decide to monitor Babbitt's minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Exits Wednesday's game with back spasms•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Scores season-high 17 points in start•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Starting at power forward Sunday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Drops 16 points in 25 minutes Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Doesn't score Sunday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...