Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Saturday vs. Magic

Babbitt (back) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Babbitt has been dealing with some lingering soreness in his lower back, but hasn't missed any time because of it and will once again take the court Saturday. That said, Babbitt has been limited to minutes in the teens in three of the last four games while backing up Ersan Ilyasova at power forward, which has limited his overall fantasy impact.