Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will play Saturday vs. Magic
Babbitt (back) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Babbitt has been dealing with some lingering soreness in his lower back, but hasn't missed any time because of it and will once again take the court Saturday. That said, Babbitt has been limited to minutes in the teens in three of the last four games while backing up Ersan Ilyasova at power forward, which has limited his overall fantasy impact.
More News
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...