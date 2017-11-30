Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will start at power forward Thursday

Babbitt (back) will play and start at power forward in Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Babbitt was listed as probable with back spasms, so he was expected to play after missing the last three games, but with Dewayne Dedmon out 3-to-6 weeks with a left tibia stress reaction, coach Mike Budenholzer has elected to utilize a smaller starting five with Babbitt at the four and rookie John Collins at center. Whether this will be a permanent solution to Dedmon's absence is yet to be seen, but for now, Babbitt should be in line for an expanded role for as long as he is a starter.