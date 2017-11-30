Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Will start at power forward Thursday
Babbitt (back) will play and start at power forward in Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Babbitt was listed as probable with back spasms, so he was expected to play after missing the last three games, but with Dewayne Dedmon out 3-to-6 weeks with a left tibia stress reaction, coach Mike Budenholzer has elected to utilize a smaller starting five with Babbitt at the four and rookie John Collins at center. Whether this will be a permanent solution to Dedmon's absence is yet to be seen, but for now, Babbitt should be in line for an expanded role for as long as he is a starter.
More News
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.