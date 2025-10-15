Kennard (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets, Caleb Johnson of 92.9 The Game reports.

After missing Monday's preseason game against the Heat for rest purposes, Kennard will be available for the preseason finale. The Duke product is one of the notable newcomers in Atlanta, joining Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a revamped squad with high hopes for the 2025-26 campaign.