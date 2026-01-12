site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Luke Kennard: Available to return
RotoWire Staff
Kennard (neck) is available to return to Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Kennard went to the locker room in the second quarter to be evaluated for a neck injury. He has been cleared by medical staff to return to Sunday's game.
