Kennard amassed 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Clippers.

While Kennard's production in the absence of Trae Young (knee) has been rather disappointing, he continues to shoot well from beyond the arc, averaging 1.4 threes made on a 42.6 percent clip. He will continue to come off the bench for the Hawks behind the likes of Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and isn't worth rostering unless you are in need of some production in the three-pointers category.